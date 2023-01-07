Guv releases varsity calendar

Kurukshetra, January 6

Haryana Governor and Chancellor of Kurukshetra University Bandaru Dattatreya released the university calendar on Friday at Haryana Raj Bhawan. Vice-Chancellor Som Nath Sachdeva and Registrar Dr Sanjeev Sharma were also present on the occasion. The Governor greeted teaching faculty, employees, students, alumni and the families of fraternity. He said KU was among the top 10 state universities of India and had been awarded an A+ grade by the NAAC.