Haryana CM: Govt worked with spirit of ‘Haryana Ek, Haryanvi Ek’

Tribune News Service

Ambala, April 8

Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini today said over the last 10 years, the government had worked with the spirit of ‘Haryana Ek, Haryanvi Ek’ and carried out development works across the state.

While addressing the ‘Vijay Sankalp’ rally in support of party candidate Banto Kataria in Mullana, the CM urged public to vote in favour of the BJP candidate, and play their role in bringing back the Modi government in the Centre for the third time.

Saini said, “The people of Mullana have always supported the BJP. While the Congress used to merely make announcements and spread rumours about the development works, the BJP government carried out development on the ground. The Modi government has worked more than it had promised.”

“During the Congress regime, state and national highways were congested and in poor condition. The road and rail network has strengthened over the last 10 years. New highways and expressways are being constructed. The opposition parties have been creating a fake narrative but we should understand their motive and see who has carried out development in the region. The people of Haryana have decided to make the BJP win all 10 Lok Sabha seats,” he added.

On the occasion, CM Saini remembered former MP Rattan Lal Kataria. He said Rattan always raised the voice of Ambala in the Lok Sabha, adding that the Prime Minister had now given the same responsibility to Banto Kataria.

Saini highlighted the welfare schemes started by the Centre and state governments. He said, “The people of India only believe in the guarantee of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The government has also worked to preserve India’s culture. We have to ensure that the country continues to see the development at a rapid pace by bringing the BJP back in the Centre for the third time in a row.”

Rajya Sabha member Krishan Lal Panwar, Minister of State Aseem Goel, party candidate Banto Kataria and former MLAs Rajbir Singh and Santosh Sarwan were also present on the occasion.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Ambala #Nayab Singh Saini