Haryana: Govt employees protest near CM Khattar’s residence in Panchkula seeking restoration of OPS

ANI
Panchkula, February 19
Hundreds of Haryana government employees held a protest near Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar's residence in Panchkula on Sunday demanding restoration of the Old Pension Scheme (OPS) in the state.
The government employees were seen protesting amid heavy police force deployment. The police used water cannons to stop the marching employees.
A spokesperson of the Pension Bahali Sangharsh Samiti, Praveen Deshwal claimed, “Around 70,000 employees have gathered today to protest. In Rajasthan, the Old Pension Scheme has been implemented. This Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) government does not talk to the employees. We will continue our peaceful protest."
So far the Punjab, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, and Jharkhand governments have shown intentions to go back to the Old Pension Scheme, quashing the new pension scheme.
Under the old pension scheme, a government employee is entitled to a monthly pension after retirement. The monthly pension is typically half of the last drawn salary of the person.
Under the new pension scheme, employees contribute a portion of their salaries to the pension fund. Based on that, they are entitled to a one-time lump sum amount on superannuation.
The old pension scheme was discontinued in December 2003, and the new pension scheme came into effect on April 1, 2004.
