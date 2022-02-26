HC reserves verdict on Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh's furlough

Chandigarh, February 25
Justice Raj Mohan Singh of the Punjab and Haryana High Court today reserved verdict on a petition challenging Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh’s release on furlough after hearing lengthy arguments in the matter.
Among other things, the petitioner had contended that Ram Rahim was released in view of the Assembly elections in Punjab. “His release at this stage is against the spirit of fair Assembly elections,” petitioner Paramjit Singh Saholi had submitted.
His counsel had added Ram Rahim, who committed “heinous crimes and has been convicted”, ought not to have been granted furlough.
In his reply placed before the High Court, the Superintendent of Rohtak District Jail submitted “the respondent does not fall in any of the categories of hardcore prisoners and all the assertions made by the petitioner in this regard are incorrect and without any basis”.
