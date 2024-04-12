Hooda: Govt ignoring farmers

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 11

Commenting on the chaos in ‘mandis’, former Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda has said the BJP government in Haryana was blinded by the arrogance of power, and was not able to see the problems of farmers. Neither the government was making smooth procurement of wheat, nor arrangements were being made for its lifting, he said.

Hooda said the government had announced the purchase of wheat from April 1, but it had not been able to arrange the purchase on time.

“The markets are filled with grains and farmers are forced to dump their wheat produce on the roads. The government didn’t even make arrangements for gunny bags. The biggest mismanagement is occurring due to delay in lifting,” he said.

“Till now the government has not given tenders to transporters for lifting the produce in various markets of several districts, including Faridabad, Palwal, Sonepat, Panipat, Rohtak, Hisar Sirsa, Bhiwani, Dadri, Mahendragarh and Rewari,” he rued.

“Even where tenders have been given to transporters, complaints of irregularities are being received. Tenders were given to those transporters who don’t have vehicles to lift sufficient quantity,” he alleged.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Bhupinder Hooda #BJP