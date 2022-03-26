Hospital ex-staffer makes hoax bomb call

Sanjay Yadav

Gurugram, March 25

A doctor and ex-employee of the Medanta Hospital created panic on the premises by making a hoax bomb call on Thursday.

The police traced the call to an ex-employee who was reportedly sacked in 2017. Raids are on to nab him.

The caller claimed to have planted a bomb in the hospital and threatened a terrorist attack. The police reached the spot with the bomb disposal and dog squads. A search operation was conducted for two hours but nothing was found. Finally, the information was declared fake.

According to the complaint filed by Dr Sanjeev Gupta, medical director of the hospital, it was at 12.15 pm when they received a bomb threat call. “It created panic in the hospital,” Dr Gupta said.

An FIR was registered against the unidentified caller under Sections 336 and 506 of the IPC at the Sadar police station. The police traced the accused who is also a doctor and his name is reportedly Vikram. “The details of the mobile number used for the call have been extracted. The caller’s location was Delhi,” said Inspector Dinesh Kumar, SHO, Sadar police station.