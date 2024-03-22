Hotel manager gets 10-yr jail for raping Thai tourist

Hisar, March 21
A Hisar court has sentenced a hotel manager to 10 years’ imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 on him for raping a woman from Thailand at the hotel in Hisar around three and a half years ago.
The convict, identified as Gulshan Kumar, was booked on the complaint of the victim who had stayed at the hotel. The Court of Additional District and Sessions Judge Sunil Jindal awarded the punishment to the person, convicted on March 19. The Hisar police had registered a case on August 7, 2020, and later arrested him. The complainant had said had visited Hisar with some friends on August 6, 2020, and stayed at the hotel. At night, the manager entered her room and raped her.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Arvind Kejriwal arrest LIVE updates: 'Delhi CM Kejriwal key conspirator in liquor scam', ED tells court; seeks 10-day custody
Kejriwal was arrested by the federal probe agency on Thursda...
Arvind Kejriwal arrest LIVE updates: Delhi, Punjab ministers detained during AAP protest; CM Bhagwant Mann reaches Kejriwal's residence to meet his family
Following Kejriwal’s arrest on Thursday evening, AAP had giv...
3 Independent MLAs supporting BJP resign from Himachal Pradesh Assembly, pave way for byelections
Six disqualified Congress MLAs could join BJP shortly
Supreme Court refuses bail to BRS leader K Kavitha in Delhi excise policy case
Kavitha has moved the top court challenging her arrest by th...
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal withdraws plea against arrest from Supreme Court
Kejriwal had moved Supreme Court late on Thursday after ED a...