Hotel manager gets 10-yr jail for raping Thai tourist

Tribune News Service

Hisar, March 21

A Hisar court has sentenced a hotel manager to 10 years’ imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 on him for raping a woman from Thailand at the hotel in Hisar around three and a half years ago.

The convict, identified as Gulshan Kumar, was booked on the complaint of the victim who had stayed at the hotel. The Court of Additional District and Sessions Judge Sunil Jindal awarded the punishment to the person, convicted on March 19. The Hisar police had registered a case on August 7, 2020, and later arrested him. The complainant had said had visited Hisar with some friends on August 6, 2020, and stayed at the hotel. At night, the manager entered her room and raped her.

