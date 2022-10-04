Illegally built house razed in Nuh

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, October 3

The Nuh police today demolished a house of notorious criminal Rahul at his village Palla.

Cops said the house was built illegally in an unapproved colony. The accused is lodged in jail and involved in 12 cases, including cow smuggling, theft and carrying of illegal weapons.

According to the police, Rahul’s house was built illegally from illegal earnings in his village. A room, washroom, store room and boundary walls were demolished in the operation.

Ashok Kumar, DSP, Headquarters, Nuh, Duty Magistrate Tarun Prakash and tehsildar of Nuh were present during the operation. Rahul was active in criminal activities since 2012, said DSP Ashok Kumar.

