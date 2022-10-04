Illegally built house razed in Nuh

Gurugram, October 3
The Nuh police today demolished a house of notorious criminal Rahul at his village Palla.
Cops said the house was built illegally in an unapproved colony. The accused is lodged in jail and involved in 12 cases, including cow smuggling, theft and carrying of illegal weapons.
According to the police, Rahul’s house was built illegally from illegal earnings in his village. A room, washroom, store room and boundary walls were demolished in the operation.
Ashok Kumar, DSP, Headquarters, Nuh, Duty Magistrate Tarun Prakash and tehsildar of Nuh were present during the operation. Rahul was active in criminal activities since 2012, said DSP Ashok Kumar.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Pahari community in Jammu and Kashmir to get reservation, says Amit Shah
Says won’t affect the reservation for Gujjars under the ST c...
Appropriate measures put in place to deal with Chinese activities along LAC: IAF chief
Addressing a press conference ahead of the Air Force Day on ...
Pakistani drone spotted over Dera Baba Nanak in Gurdaspur
The flying object makes 5 forays into the Indian territory t...
4 Punjabis, including 8-month-old girl, kidnapped in California; police release video
Merced County Sheriff's Office says Jasdeep Singh, Jasleen K...