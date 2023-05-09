Inaugurated 5 years ago, Karnal veggie market yet to be functional

Tribune News Service

Parveen Arora

Karnal, May 8

Five-and-a-half years after its inauguration, the second phase of the fruit and vegetable market here remains non-functional. It has turned into an illegal parking space for trucks, which has caused resentment among arhtiyas who invested huge amounts to purchase shops from the Haryana State Agricultural Marketing Board (HSAMB). As a result, several shopkeepers are considering reselling their shops.

“Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar inaugurated the second phase of the market on October 1, 2017, and promised that the expansion of the market would boost business for shopkeepers, but due to the apathetic attitude of HSAMB officials, the market is still not operational. Now, it has become a parking space for tempos and trucks,” said Deepak Kumar, a trader who had purchased a shop here.

“Despite there being around 70 shops and plots in this block, the market has not been operational. Shopkeepers have approached various platforms, including the CM, but only received assurances and no concrete steps have been taken. The CM ordered an inquiry, which is currently being conducted by the ADC,” he added.

The gate of the market from the industrial area side has been closed by the authorities, who do not want to develop the market. Traders have repeatedly requested officials of the market committee and the district authorities that the gate be opened and the market be dedicated to specific vegetables or fruits to attract visitors, but no action has been taken, alleged the trader.

Another shopkeeper said they had decided to put their shops up for sale after losing hope in the administration.

DC Anish Yadav said efforts were being made to develop the market and gate towards the industrial area would be opened.