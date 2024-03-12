INDIA bloc lost sleep due to our development works: PM Modi

Tribune News Service

Sumedha Sharma

Gurugram, March 11

Lauding his government’s pace of development in the past 10 years, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today attacked the Congress and its “arrogant” coalition partners for evaluating this progress through the “lens of negativity”.

Projects inaugurated Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated and laid stones of 114 national highway projects.

He also inaugurated the 19-km-long Haryana section of the much-awaited 8-lane Dwarka Expressway, the country’s first elevated urban expressway.

Besides, he inaugurated two other projects of Dwarka Expressway costing Rs 4,087 crore. COUNTRY HAS CHANGED A LOT The country has changed a lot over the past few years, but the Congress and other INDIA bloc parties have not changed the way they look at the things around them. Narendra Modi, Prime Minister

The Haryana section of the expressway.

Modi was in Gurugram for a 20-minute road show, and inaugurated and laid foundation stones for 114 national highway projects.

He inaugurated the 19-km-long Haryana section of the much-awaited 8-lane Dwarka Expressway — the country’s first elevated urban expressway. Besides, he inaugurated two other projects of Dwarka Expressway costing Rs 4,087 crore.

On the occasion, Modi accused the INDIA bloc of continuing to watch the country’s progress through the “lens of negativity”. He said the Opposition had “lost sleep” along with courage to discuss “vikas” (development).

“The country has changed a lot over the past few years, but the Congress and other INDIA bloc parties have not changed the way they look at the things around them. ‘Unke chasme ka number wahi hai, all negative, negative aur kewal negative’ (power of their glasses remains negative),” said Modi.

The PM also asked the Opposition to get used to big things. “I can’t think small or make small resolutions. ‘Mujhe jo bhi chahiye virat chahiye (I only seek the enormous). Today’s India doesn’t compromise on the pace of development. I have alone inaugurated and laid the foundation stones of projects worth Rs 10 lakh crore over the past two months.

“Over 25 crore people have come out of poverty in the past 10 years. India has become the fifth largest economy from the 11th largest during this period. It has moved from delays to delivery. I dream of making India a developed nation by 2047. This is Modi’s guarantee.”

Modi asked the audience to wave their mobile phone flash lights to celebrate the “festival of development”.

It was Modi’s second rally in Ahir voter-dominated south Haryana within a month. Modi also showered praises on CM Manohar Lal Khattar, highlighting is long association with him.

“Manohar Lal has been pivotal towards realising the vision of a Vikist Haryana-Viksit Bharat. His progressive approach and eagerness and persuasion to get projects for the state has changed its face in a decade. Our association goes a long way back. He used to ride on his bike from Rohtak to Gurugram. Those were days of bumpy tattered muddy roads and now we are together witnessing the world-class roads,” said Modi.

The rally was also being seen as a major push to Rao Inderjit Singh’s claim to BJP ticket from Gurugram Lok Sabha constituency. The rally was attended by around 60,000 people. Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari said the Dwarka Expressway’s inauguration was a major achievement in the Rs 60,000 crore decongestion plan of Delhi NCR.

“You will be traffic congestion-free by December and this state-of-the-art project has taken the area ahead by decades in terms of mobility and connectivity,” said Gadkari.

Khattar promised a return gift to Modi in the form of winning all 10 Lok Sabha seats in the ensuing General Election.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Congress #Gurugram #INDIA bloc #Narendra Modi