INLD women wing seeks Governor's help to oust Sandeep

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, January 5

An INLD delegation under its women’s wing state chief Sumitra Devi and general secretary Sunaina Chautala submitted a memorandum to Governor Bandaru Dattatreya, demanding the dismissal of Sandeep Singh from the Cabinet.

Sumitra said the BJP government took women’s votes by giving the slogan of “Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao” and gained power. “On the contrary, a BJP minister, intoxicated with power, misbehaved with a daughter publicly and the government is trying to save him,” she added.

Sunaina said if Sandeep was not dismissed and arrested in 15 days then the INLD women’s wing would protest against the BJP government on streets across the state and would gherao the residences of the minister and the CM.

She said Sandeep was trying to give a political colour to the entire issue. Sunaina also criticised the CM’s statement that the coach’s allegations were unrestrained.