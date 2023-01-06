INLD women wing seeks Governor's help to oust Sandeep

Chandigarh, January 5
An INLD delegation under its women’s wing state chief Sumitra Devi and general secretary Sunaina Chautala submitted a memorandum to Governor Bandaru Dattatreya, demanding the dismissal of Sandeep Singh from the Cabinet.
Sumitra said the BJP government took women’s votes by giving the slogan of “Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao” and gained power. “On the contrary, a BJP minister, intoxicated with power, misbehaved with a daughter publicly and the government is trying to save him,” she added.
Sunaina said if Sandeep was not dismissed and arrested in 15 days then the INLD women’s wing would protest against the BJP government on streets across the state and would gherao the residences of the minister and the CM.
She said Sandeep was trying to give a political colour to the entire issue. Sunaina also criticised the CM’s statement that the coach’s allegations were unrestrained.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Pilot killed as trainer aircraft crashes in MP’s Rewa
The aircraft crashes 3km away from Chorhatta airstrip after ...
Assam, Meghalaya move Supreme Court against High Court order staying their inter-state border pact
A bench comprising Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and Justices...
Cold wave shock: 25 die of heart attack, brain stroke in a day in UP's Kanpur
The sudden increase in blood pressure in the cold and blood ...
2 units of Ropar thermal plant shut down, one because of coal shortage, other because of technical fault
The supply of coal from Pachwara mine, which was just operat...
Sixth accused arrested in Delhi woman dragging case
The five accused arrested earlier allegedly borrowed the car...