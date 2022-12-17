Jagdish Jhinda resigns from Haryana's ad-hoc gurdwara panel

Tribune News Service

Yamunanagar, December 17

Former president of Haryana Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (HSGMC), Jagdish Singh Jhinda, who was on December 1, nominated as member of the newly-formed ad-hoc HSGMC panel along with 37 other members by the Haryana government, resigned from his membership on Saturday.

Jhinda has sent his resignation to Haryana Governor, a copy of which has also been sent to Deputy Commissioner, Kurukshetra.

In his resignation, Jhinda stated, “I was appointed one of 38 members of HSGMC. I wish to resign willingly without any kind of pressure.”

He alleged the state government had ignored the community leaders, who had struggled for the formation of a separate committee for Haryana. He further said that the government had accommodated its loyalists in the ad-hoc committee of the HSGMC.

