Jagdish Jhinda resigns from Haryana's ad-hoc gurdwara panel

Yamunanagar, December 17
Former president of Haryana Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (HSGMC), Jagdish Singh Jhinda, who was on December 1, nominated as member of the newly-formed ad-hoc HSGMC panel along with 37 other members by the Haryana government, resigned from his membership on Saturday.
Jhinda has sent his resignation to Haryana Governor, a copy of which has also been sent to Deputy Commissioner, Kurukshetra.
In his resignation, Jhinda stated, “I was appointed one of 38 members of HSGMC. I wish to resign willingly without any kind of pressure.”
He alleged the state government had ignored the community leaders, who had struggled for the formation of a separate committee for Haryana. He further said that the government had accommodated its loyalists in the ad-hoc committee of the HSGMC.
