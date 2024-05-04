JJP MLA Sihag supports BJP candidate in Hisar

Tribune News Service

Deepender Deswal

Hisar, May 3

With JJP MLA Jogiram Sihag announcing support to BJP candidate Ranjit Singh in the Hisar Lok Sabha constituency, crisis has deepened in the JJP, which has fielded Naina Chautala from Hisar.

The Hisar parliamentary constituency has four JJP MLAs —Sihag from Barwala Assembly constituency, Ram Kumar Gautam from Narnaund segment and Anoop Dhanak from Uklana Reserved segment in Hisar district, besides Uchana Assembly segment in Jind district, which is represented by former Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala.

However, with Gautam having already parted ways, Sihag’s decision has come as another setback for the party. Though Uklana MLA, former minister Dhanak, is a party loyalist, he too was missing from the campaign due to poor health. Dushyant has been on the campaign trail for his mother Naina.

Addressing workers, Sihag said he was against the three farm laws during the farmers’ agitation. He, however, said he was a member of the JJP and would continue to support the BJP government.

