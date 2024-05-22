Karnal battles stray animal menace

There is an abundance of stray animals in the city. Dogs and monkeys spread terror across the city. The district administration has not been successful in driving out cattle dairies from the city so far, and citizens are at the suffering due to this. The Haryana Government should take some effective steps as soon as possible and provide a permanent solution to the problem of stray animals so that residents can breathe a sigh of relief.

Shakti Singh, Karnal

Level crossing in Thanesar cries for attention

The level crossing at the heart of Thanesar city lacks basic maintenance and is in urgent need of repair. It is proving especially dangerous for the commuters riding two-wheelers. The locked tiles have come undone due to the railways’ lack of maintenance drives. The structure of the railway bridge, too, obstructs large vehicles from passing through on one side, due to which these vehicles are forced to cross from the other side, causing traffic jams. The authorities concerned should look into this as soon as possible.

Savita Sudan, Thanesar

