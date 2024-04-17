Khattar into 2nd round of campaign, Opposition yet to declare candidates

Tribune News Service

Parveen Arora

Karnal, April 16

Even as opposition parties are yet to declare their candidates, former Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, who is also the BJP candidate from the Karnal seat, has started the second round of his campaign activities. After conducting block-level meetings, Khattar initiated cluster-level meetings today, engaging with party workers and leaders from Assandh, Indri, and Taraori on the first day of the second round.

During these interactions, Khattar charged party members with the task of ensuring his victory, urging them to connect with every voter and advocate for “Modi’s guarantee”. “Every worker must engage with voters and highlight the welfare initiatives of the Modi-led Union government,” he stated.

Expressing confidence in the party securing all nine Lok Sabha seats and one of the Karnal Assembly segment byelection on May 25, Khattar said, “We will win all 10 seats with record margin, contributing in crossing the target of 400 seats set by PM Modi.”

In addition to lauding the public welfare measures undertaken by the BJP government under Modi’s leadership, Khattar highlighted the development during Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s tenure. “PM Modi is going to lead the country for the third consecutive time, and it will further accelerate the pace of development across the nation,” he claimed.

Responding to queries regarding the delay in the announcement of candidates by opposition parties, particularly the Congress, he said the declarations should be made soon. Emphasising the importance of healthy competition, Khattar said: “Without competitors, the essence of electoral contest is lost.”

