Kurukshetra: Youth held with 1.6-kg opium

Kurukshetra: The police arrested a youth and recovered 1.6 kg of opium from his possession on Saturday evening in Kurukshetra. The suspect was identified as Akshay, a resident of Uttar Pradesh. According to information, acting on a tip-off that Akshay brought opium from Uttar Pradesh and Jharkhand at cheaper rates, and then supplied it to Haryana and Punjab in small quantity, a raid was conducted near Devi Lal Park. During checking, 1.6 kg of opium was recovered from a bag. A case under Section 18 of the NDPS Act was registered at the Thanesar Sadra police station. TNS
Heads of cattle found in canal
Karnal: Heads of five cattle were found in the Western Yamuna Canal near Ramba village on Sunday morning. Cow protection group members and Bajrang Dal activists reached the spot and, with the help of cops, buried the heads nearby. They alleged that the cattle were likely stolen or illegally transported before they met a tragic fate. Rajpal, SHO, Sadar police station, reached the spot and said, “We have started an investigation into the incident.”
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
PM Modi inaugurates, lays foundation stones for 114 National Highway projects worth Rs 1 lakh crore
Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and Minister of R...
Furnish electoral bonds’ details to Election Commission by tomorrow, Supreme Court tells SBI
A 5-judge Constitution Bench led by CJI DY Chandrachud dismi...
Congress leader moves Supreme Court seeking to restrain Centre from appointing new ECs
Two vacancies of election commissioners have arisen followin...
We need your votes; those claiming they will get 370 seats don’t need your votes, says Arvind Kejriwal in Punjab’s Mohali
Bhagwant Mann and Arvind Kejriwal launch the party campaign ...
Fire breaks out at Punjab’s Majra power grid near New Chandigarh
The grid is operated and owned by Punjab State Transmission ...