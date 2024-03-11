Kurukshetra: Youth held with 1.6-kg opium

Tribune News Service

Kurukshetra: The police arrested a youth and recovered 1.6 kg of opium from his possession on Saturday evening in Kurukshetra. The suspect was identified as Akshay, a resident of Uttar Pradesh. According to information, acting on a tip-off that Akshay brought opium from Uttar Pradesh and Jharkhand at cheaper rates, and then supplied it to Haryana and Punjab in small quantity, a raid was conducted near Devi Lal Park. During checking, 1.6 kg of opium was recovered from a bag. A case under Section 18 of the NDPS Act was registered at the Thanesar Sadra police station. TNS

Heads of cattle found in canal

Karnal: Heads of five cattle were found in the Western Yamuna Canal near Ramba village on Sunday morning. Cow protection group members and Bajrang Dal activists reached the spot and, with the help of cops, buried the heads nearby. They alleged that the cattle were likely stolen or illegally transported before they met a tragic fate. Rajpal, SHO, Sadar police station, reached the spot and said, “We have started an investigation into the incident.”

