Labour Dept launches nominee-update system

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 30

Labour Department Principal Secretary Rajeev Ranjan said the Haryana Building and Construction Workers Welfare Board has initiated a comprehensive nominee-update system for the welfare of construction workers.

The board offers various schemes for the benefit of nominated individuals and dependents of the construction workers after their demise. The new process aims at facilitating the management and distribution of benefits to the enrolled individuals.

Ranjan highlighted that all construction workers registered with the board must update the nominees’ information. This proactive measure ensures that the information is secured accurately.

Additionally, beneficiaries will be promptly informed about their current nominated individuals after the verification of the work slips. The goal is to maintain transparency and keep construction workers informed about their nominees who are eligible for scheme benefits.

Ranjan said after depositing the fees, the beneficiaries will receive a confirmation SMS regarding the fees receipt. Besides, an SMS will be sent after a benefit application has been submitted, confirming that their application has been received.