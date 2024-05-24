Liquor vends shut, booze lovers still make merry

Tribune News Service

Kulwinder Sandhu

Gurugram, May 23

The ban on the sale of liquor at vends, pubs, bars, clubs and restaurants in Gurugram came into effect from 6 pm on Thursday, after campaigning for the Lok Sabha polls concluded, but booze lovers were still able to get a limited supply of liquor. The ban will be in effect till the evening of May 25, the completion of polling process.

The Tribune visited Tigra, Samaspur, Jharsa villages and a couple of other localities in the evening where some liquor smugglers were found selling country-made liquor and limited brands of Indian Made Foreign liquor at relatively higher rates. At Bengali market in Tigra village, there was a huge rush of labourers and lower middle-class standing in groups to purchase liquor. The liquor smugglers were selling only pints and half bottles of liquor charging extra money as compared to the rates of liquor vends.

District administration on toes Our teams will conduct surprise visits at all the liquor vends, clubs, bars, pubs and restaurants. If anybody is found serving liquor, the premises will be sealed for 7 days and further legal action will be initiated as per the law. —Amit Bhatia, Deputy Excise and Taxation Commissioner

Vishesh Kumar, working as a supervisor in a construction company, bought a pint of McDowell brand (IMFL) for Rs 200, which is otherwise available for Rs 140 or Rs 160 at different liquor vends.

Raju, a mason, bought a half bottle of Royal Challenge brand (IMFL) for Rs 300, which is available for Rs 260 at liquor vends. Many others bought a half bottle of desi liquor (country made) for Rs 120, the actual rate of which is Rs 80 or Rs 90 at different vends.

Amit Bhatia, Deputy Excise and Taxation Commissioner told The Tribune that the Excise Department had constituted four teams, besides, the teams of civil officials of the district administration to enforce the ban orders. “Our teams will conduct surprise visits of all the liquor vends, clubs, bars, pubs and restaurants. If anybody found serving liquor, the premises will be sealed for seven days as per the Excise Act and further legal action will be initiated as per the law,” he said. With regard to liquor being sold by smugglers at some places, the excise official said the local police officials had been asked by the district administration to keep a check on illegal sale of liquor. “We will also look into it,” he added.

Meanwhile, adhering to the directives issued by the district magistrate, the liquor vends, pubs, clubs, bars and restaurants have erected boards on the alcohol ban at their entrances. On Thursday afternoon, a salesman working in the Sector 46 liquor vend said, “My regular customers have purchased more stock than usual. It’s not that my sales have skyrocketed, but definitely there is an increase,” he said.

