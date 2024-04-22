Yamunanagar: Man duped of Rs 21L, 3 booked

Tribune News Service

Yamunanagar, April 21

The police have registered a case against three persons after a farmer alleged that he was duped of Rs 21 lakh by them on the pretext of selling him agricultural land.

On the complaint of Rohit of Sherpur village, a case was registered against Yashin Mohammad of Ledi village, Laaldin of Kot Mustarka village and Manfooldin of Fakir Majra village under sections 406 and 420 of the IPC at Chhachhrauli police station on April 19.

The complainant, a farmer, told the police that he met Yashin Mohammad, Laaldin and Manfooldin in connection with buying agricultural land. He said Yashin and Laaldin reached an agreement with him for selling him 23 kanal and 12 marla land at Rs 27 lakh per acre in Salempur village.

“I gave them Rs 21 lakh as an earnest money on February 22, 2023. When I went to Chhachhrauli tehsil on June 20, 2023 for registration of sale deed, they didn’t turn up,” he said. He said the accused had also refused to return his money and threatened him of dire consequences.

