Man gets 3-year jail in drugs case

Kurukshetra, March 19
The court of Additional District and Sessions Judge Amarinder Sharma has sentenced a man to three years of rigorous imprisonment in a drugs case. Sandeep Singh, who is a resident of Kaithal, has also been fined Rs 10,000. A spokesman for the Kurukshetra police said on July 2, 2019, the CIA-2 unit had nabbed Sandeep and 5-kg doda post was recovered from his possession. A case was registered at the Thanesar City police station. The court has now held Sandeep guilty and announced his sentence.
