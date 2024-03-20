Man gets life term for murder

Yamunanagar, March 19
Jagdeep Singh, Additional Sessions Judge of district courts, Jagadhri, has sentenced a man to life imprisonment in connection with a murder case.
The ASJ also imposed a fine of Rs 30,000 on the convict Suresh Kumar, alias, Sarvesh of Sandhala village for the murder of Jaipal (of the same village) on November 23, 2020.
