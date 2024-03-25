Man killed by wife in Jagadhri

Tribune News Service

Yamunanagar, March 24

Ajay, a migrant from Bihar, was allegedly killed by his wife and two others in Jagadhri on March 20. During interrogation, the deceased’s wife Komal disclosed the murder plot. Komal and her friend Sonam were arrested by the police.

Jagadhri City police station SHO Narinder Singh said Komal and Sonam, who shared a small accommodation here, were today produced in a court and sent to judicial custody. SHO Singh said that the third suspect in the case — Amit, who was known to Komal — was yet to be arrested.

Police spokesman Chamkaur Singh said that the police had recovered a half-burnt body near an educational institute near Buria Town on March 21. He said that the deceased was identified as the 40-year-old Ajay. The spokesman said that Ajay had gone to Bihar several months ago, leaving Komal in Jagadhri. He said when Ajay returned, he wanted to take his wife back to Bihar with him, but she refused to leave.

“Komal made a plan to kill her husband and took the help of two persons known to her — Amit and Sonam,” said Chamkaur Singh, adding: “They killed Ajay on March 20 and kept the body in Sonam’s e-rickshaw and threw it near Buria Town. They tried to burn the body so that it could not be identified.”

