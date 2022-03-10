Manohar Lal Khattar-Rao Inderjit Singh rift to fore yet again

Tribune News Service

Sumedha Sharma

Gurugram, March 9

The ‘difference of opinion’ between CM Manohar Lal Khattar and local MP and Union Minister Rao Inderjit Singh came to fore yet again as the duo engaged in a war of words at the NHAI’s inauguration event on the Gurugram-Jaipur expressway.

Speaking at the function today, Rao Inderjit said: “Wherever I go in my constituency, people question me about the pending projects. They ask is it because I don’t get along with the CM that the projects are being delayed?”

The CM countered him and said: “You have enlisted what is not done or is yet to be done. I wish you also brought along a list of what we have done for the area. After going through the list, you would have found that 90% of the promises have been fulfilled.”

Besides, Rao Inderjit pointed out a pending project in his father and ex-CM Rao Birender Singh’s name and the rechristening of the biodiversity park. “A sports complex was announced in 2015-16 in Wazirabad village, which never started. Villagers ask me is it because it was to be named after Chowdhary Birender Singh that it’s a non-starter?”

Addressing the issue of his reported ‘difference of opinion’ with the CM, Rao Inderjit said he urged Khattar to stretch his arm halfway so that they could shake hands on the development of the area. Reacting to same, the CM shook hands with the MP.

Meanwhile, Rao highlighted road infrastructural demands to Union Minister Nitin Gadkari and drew the CM’s attention towards pending issues.