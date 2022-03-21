Manohar Lal Khattar to review govt schemes with DCs, SPs

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 20

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar will review the implementation of important government schemes at a meeting with the deputy commissioners (DCs) and superintendents of police (SPs) here on March 24.

According to official sources, the Swamitva Scheme, the Mukhyamantri Antyodaya Utthan Scheme, Parivar Pehchan Patra and crop compensation scheme will be reviewed at the meeting. Besides, a discussion on the creation of land bank will also be the highlight of the meeting. —