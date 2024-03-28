MC cleans clogged drains in twin cities

Tribune News Service

Yamunanagar, March 27

A team of the Municipal Corporation, Yamunanagar-Jagadhri (MCYJ), has cleaned several clogged drains and nullahs in the twin cities using an earth-moving machine in a drive that started on Tuesday. The team also removed encroachments done by some people by way of putting concrete slabs on nullahs.

Cleaning work underway in Garhi Banjara village. Tribune photo

This action came after the office-bearers of Haryana Udyog Vyapar Mandal lodged a complaint with the authorities of the MCYJ about clogged nullahs and poor sanitation in the twin cities.

Move comes after plaint lodged Concrete slabs illegally placed on these drains by people were also removed

The move came after a traders’ union lodged a complaint against poor sanitation with the civic body

After receiving the complaint, Neelam Mehra, Joint Municipal Commissioner of the MCYJ, along with office-bearers of the Haryana Udyog Vyapar Mandal, inspected the area and issued instructions to the officials of the MCYJ to clean the blocked nullahs and remove encroachments.

A team, headed by Assistant Sanitary Inspector Sumit Lather, visited Chhoti Line and other places. Mehra said the team removed the blockage by clearing dirt, soil and concrete from the nullahs using an earth-moving machine.

“I have also issued instructions to officials of the MCYJ to ensure cleanliness and repair work of the damaged nullahs or drains,” said Neelam Mehra.

She appealed to the general public to not throw anything in the drains as it caused blockage. “Our teams carry out awareness drives to keep the drains clean. The teams also urge the residents to not pollute the nullahs,” said Mehra.

Anil Kumar, a resident of Professor Colony of Yamunanagar, said some people had covered nullahs with cement concrete slabs at several places in twin cities. The MCYJ authorities should take action against them.

He said the nullahs were generally blocked due to solid waste, which was mostly thrown in nullahs by local residents. “The polluted nullah poses health hazards, therefore a cleanliness drive for nullahs should be carried out by the Municipal Corporation regularly,” he said.

Meanwhile, a team headed by Muneshwar Bhardwaj, Assistant Town Planner, removed encroachments on the nullah in Garhi Banjara village falling under the MCYJ. Several people of the village keep their household items and cow dung cakes on this nullah.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Yamunanagar