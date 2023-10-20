 MC set to decongest Ambala Sadar markets before Diwali : The Tribune India

MC set to decongest Ambala Sadar markets before Diwali

Floats tender for operation of Rs 18-crore multi-level parking lot

A multi-level parking in Ambala Sadar market. Tribune Photo



Tribune News Service

Nitish Sharma

Ambala, October 19

With the floating of a tender for the operation of multi-level parking, the Municipal Council (MC), Ambala Sadar, has started the long-pending process to decongest busy markets in the city.

Congested lanes, absence of parking spaces and haphazardly parked vehicles have become an ordeal for commuters. The foundation stone of the project, estimated to cost over Rs 18 crore, was laid in 2018. While it missed several deadlines and lifts for vehicles and their owners are yet to be installed, the municipal council has decided to make the facility operational next month.

As per the information, the civic body will charge Rs 10 as parking fees for two-wheelers for up to six hours and Rs 20 for up to 24 hours.

The parking fees for four-wheelers will be Rs 20 and Rs 40 for up to six and 24 hours, respectively. Monthly passes will cost Rs 250 for two-wheelers and Rs 800 for four-wheelers.

Despite its plans, it will be a mammoth task for the MC to decongest the market as not only commuters but also shopkeepers tend to park their vehicles in front of their shops, leading to congestion. It often hampers the movement of emergency vehicles as well.

Satinder Siwach, SDM-cum-Administrator, Municipal Council, Ambala Sadar, said, “Haphazardly parked vehicles and traffic jams have been key problems in the market area. Therefore, in view of the upcoming festive season, it has been decided to make the parking facility operational. The tender for the operations will be opened on November 3 and we will try to get the parking facility inaugurated and start operations before Diwali.”

The SDM said a complete strategy would be chalked out to ensure that commuters don’t face any inconvenience. There would be a complete ban on the entry of four-wheelers though e-rickshaws would be allowed for the convenience of the market-goers. “Two lifts each for vehicles and vehicle owners would be installed in the parking lot, for which a tender has already been floated”, he added.

