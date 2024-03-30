Miscreants open fire at shop in Palwal

Tribune News Service

Palwal, March 29

Some persons opened indiscriminate firing at a shop here on Friday that led to panic among shopkeepers and residents. The police had registered a case against unidentified persons, but no arrest had been made so far.

According to reports, the incident took place around 10 am when at least four youths, carrying countrymade revolvers and pistols, came to an electronics shop in the local market and opened fire.

According to sources, the miscreants fired 10 to 15 rounds of fire. The suspects had reportedly parked their vehicle in a nearby street and walked down to the shop. They managed to flee before the police could be informed or reach the spot. The glass door and window were damaged in the incident.

The entire episode was recorded on a CCTV camera installed nearby. The miscreants perhaps came to scare Praveen Chhabra, the shopkeeper, who had failed to yield to their threat, said a resident.

Local MLA Deepak Mangla, who reached the spot later, said the police had been directed to ensure the immediate arrest of the perpetrators.

It is claimed that Chhabra had received a call from a jailed gangster in January for a ransom of Rs 1 crore.

The shopkeeper was not present at the shop at the time of the incident. “The police have launched a hunt to nab the culprits,” said a police official.

