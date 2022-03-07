Natural Farming Department in Haryana on cards says Agriculture Minister JP Dalal

Kurukshetra, March 6
Agriculture Minister JP Dalal said the state government had been making efforts to boost natural farming in Haryana and was planning to come up with a department dedicated to it.
Speaking to mediapersons in Kurukshetra on Sunday, he said: “The government is working with an aim to connect farmers in every village across the state with natural farming. The work has been started on the plan to create a Natural Farming Department. During the Budget session, the government will try to get separate funds for natural farming.”
“In today’s modern era, poison-rich farming is being done. It is not only deteriorating the public health, but also of the soil, hence decreasing the farmers’ income. Two years ago, farmers were made aware of the situation and they were exhorted to adopt natural farming but the campaign couldn’t be taken forward due to Covid. Now after the pandemic subsided, an agriculture workshop is being organised to again connect the farmers with natural farming,” Dalal added.
Dalal further said at present, medicines and fertilisers were being used indiscriminately in fields to produce the crops, due to which the health of the people was getting affected and the agricultural products were also not getting fair price in the local and international markets. “Therefore, keeping the demand of the time in mind, the government has decided to make the farmers aware of natural farming by focusing on the quality of agricultural products.”
“The government will first focus on setting up labs, methods of testing the products, certifying the farmers doing natural farming and opening training centres. An organic market will also be established in Gurugram,” the minister added.
AGRI WORKSHOP IN KU TOMORROW
- A state-level agriculture workshop based on natural farming will be organised in the auditorium of Kurukshetra University on March 8
- CM ML Khattar, Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat, MPs, MLAs, DCs, VCs of four universities, officials of the Agriculture, Horticulture and Animal Husbandry Departments along with 1,200 progressive farmers will take part in it
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Russia-Ukraine War LIVE updates: PM Modi to speak with Ukrainian President Zelenskyy
Modi's expected talk with Zelenskyy comes amid India's all-o...
UP Elections 2022 LIVE updates: 8.5 per cent polling in first two hours of voting in last phase
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's parliamentary segment Varanas...
Nelson Mandela Foundation redflags racism against students stranded in Ukraine
In Sumy, 1,700 Indians & Africans await evacuation
Pakistan PM Imran Khan slams West's pressure over Ukraine, asks: ‘Did you write to India?’
In western envoys' joint letter on Russia, says ‘are we your...
Zelenskyy says Russia sanctions not sufficient
Heaps criticism on Western leaders for not responding to the...