Natural Farming Department in Haryana on cards says Agriculture Minister JP Dalal

Tribune News Service

Kurukshetra, March 6

Agriculture Minister JP Dalal said the state government had been making efforts to boost natural farming in Haryana and was planning to come up with a department dedicated to it.

Speaking to mediapersons in Kurukshetra on Sunday, he said: “The government is working with an aim to connect farmers in every village across the state with natural farming. The work has been started on the plan to create a Natural Farming Department. During the Budget session, the government will try to get separate funds for natural farming.”

“In today’s modern era, poison-rich farming is being done. It is not only deteriorating the public health, but also of the soil, hence decreasing the farmers’ income. Two years ago, farmers were made aware of the situation and they were exhorted to adopt natural farming but the campaign couldn’t be taken forward due to Covid. Now after the pandemic subsided, an agriculture workshop is being organised to again connect the farmers with natural farming,” Dalal added.

Dalal further said at present, medicines and fertilisers were being used indiscriminately in fields to produce the crops, due to which the health of the people was getting affected and the agricultural products were also not getting fair price in the local and international markets. “Therefore, keeping the demand of the time in mind, the government has decided to make the farmers aware of natural farming by focusing on the quality of agricultural products.”

“The government will first focus on setting up labs, methods of testing the products, certifying the farmers doing natural farming and opening training centres. An organic market will also be established in Gurugram,” the minister added.

