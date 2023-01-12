Nod to new district jails at Fatehabad, Charkhi Dadri

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, January 11

The committee for the purchase of land through the e-Bhoomi portal today accorded approval for the purchase of land for the construction of new road from Nangal Mala to Dhauli in Mahendergarh District. The committee also accorded approval for sending proposals for the construction of new district jails at Fatehabad and Charkhi Dadri to the High-Power Land Purchase Committee.

Discussions were also held regarding the purchase of land for a total of seven projects.For other projects, Chief Secretary Sanjeev Kaushal further directed the Deputy Commissioners concerned to again have a round of discussion with landowners to get their consent for a fair price. He continued by saying that the DCs should continue seeking alternative sites for projects and compare the best offer that would serve the government’s interests. “As per the orders of the CM, the collector rates should be made more realistic, and revenue-friendly for the landowners and the government,” saidKaushal.

