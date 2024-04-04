Nodal officers for wheat procurement

Tribune News Service

Kaithal, April 3

The Kaithal district administration has appointed nodal officers at the purchase centres. The nodal officers have been instructed to check all facilities at the purchase centres so that farmers don’t face any difficulties.

Kaithal Deputy Commissioner Prashant Panwar said these nodal officers will coordinate with the procurement agencies to ensure timely purchase and lifting of wheat so that the entire procurement process is completed smoothly.

“The nodal officers will also resolve the issues related to farmers,” the DC said.

ADC C Jayasharadha has been appointed as the overall in-charge of the district. The nodal officers have been directed to execute the assigned responsibilities with honesty and dedication.

Farmers have also been advised to bring their crops to the purchase centres as per the designated schedule to avoid any inconvenience.

