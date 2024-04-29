Nomination process begins in Hisar today

Tribune News Service

Hisar, April 28

As the process to file nomination papers in the district will commence tomorrow, district administration officials carried out a rehearsal to ensure a smooth flow of the entire process.

Deputy Commissioner-cum-District Electoral Officer Pradeep Dahiya said all assistant returning officers and other officers and employees associated with the nomination process should understand the entire process properly so that there was no inconvenience to the people.

DC Dahiya said the nomination papers for the Hisar Lok Sabha constituency will be accepted in the court room of the returning officer at the Mini-Secretariat. “Candidates wishing to contest the elections should fill their nominations in the prescribed Proforma 2-A,” he said. The DC said: “The process of filing the nomination papers will be carried out under the surveillance of CCTV cameras. May 6 is the last day to file the papers. Candidates can file nominations from 11 am to 3 pm and the scrutiny of nominations will be done on May 7, while the process for withdrawal of nominations will continue till May 9”.

Hisar Superintendent of Police Mohit Handa said while filing nominations, in the office of the returning officer, strict adherence to instructions issued by the Election Commission of India should be ensured. “For a smooth flow of things during the nomination process, three layers of barricading have been installed at the Mini-Secretariat. Police security arrangements have been made at the main gate, outer and inner cordon of the Mini-Secretariat and at the courtroom of Deputy Commissioner,” he said.

The SP said that five people, including the candidate would be sent to the courtroom after a security check for electronic devices by the personnel. The three layers will be monitored by the officers of the rank of DSP. Additionally, an adequate number of police force would also be deployed. Concrete arrangements have been made by the police to conduct the nomination process properly, he added.

