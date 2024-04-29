Non-functional CCTV cameras pose surveillance challenges in Faridabad

Tribune News Service

Faridabad, April 28

Over 30 per cent of the CCTVs remain non-functional at any given time, resulting in issues with issuing traffic violation challans and maintaining crime control, according to reports.

As of April 26, only about 719 out of the total 1,056 cameras were operational, meaning the number of non-functional CCTVs stands at around 32 per cent. This not only impacts traffic surveillance but also hampers the monitoring of criminal incidents, according to police administration sources.

Despite significant expenditure on the CCTV installation under the Smart City project launched in 2017, the coverage has failed to meet the expectations with the increasing number of vehicles and population, said an official.

While the number of CCTVs installed since 2019-20 reached 1,250 by 2021-22, a large number has become non-functional over the past year due to various reasons, including the construction work on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, poor maintenance, equipment theft and ongoing construction in various areas, according to the district administration sources.

The Red Light Violation Detection (RLVD) system network is monitored through the Integrated Command Control Centre (ICCC) set up in Sector 20. As traffic rule violations are recorded and relayed to the Traffic Police, CCTV footage has proved useful in arresting criminals and anti-social elements, according to police officials. Last year, the police department requested the installation of an additional 566 cameras at key intersections and entry/exit points of various localities to enhance crime control.

However, due to the frequent breakdowns or non-functionality of many cameras, the process of issuing postal challans relies on images captured by police officials using mobile phones. Since January 1, a total of 31,084 challans, based on CCTV footage, have been issued. The Faridabad Metropolitan Development Authority has also announced plans to install an additional 1,000 CCTVs across the city.

“The police issue challans worth Rs 1 lakh each month based on the camera feeds,” said Amitabh Kumar, an official of the Faridabad Smart City Limited (FSCL). He explained that some cameras malfunctioned due to technical issues such as power supply disruptions, extreme heat, or cable damage. “We have requested repairs for the malfunctioning cameras,” added Sube Singh, spokesperson for the Police Department.

