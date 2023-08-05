NUH FLARE-UP: Demolitions continue in Nuh, 9 sites cleared

Tribune News Service

Sumedha Sharma

Gurugram, August 4

The Haryana Government’s demolition drive, which began with illegal shanties of mobsters at Tauru yesterday, continued across Nuh today. According to sources, around nine locations that were key during the July 31 attack and houses of suspects and accused of Nuh violence were targeted.

The most prominent demolition was in 5 acres at Nalhar, where houses either belonged to the accused or were used to fire bullets at around 2,500 pilgrims hiding in the Nalhar Mahadev temple. The houses were allegedly illegally erected on the land of the forest department.

According to police records accessed by The Tribune, half acre of this land belonged to Akram, who has been booked for breaking and torching cars. Similarly, houses of the other four accused — Saddam, Wahid, Mausam and Aas Mohammad — were razed.

The terraces of houses were allegedly used by unidentified mobsters to fire at the temple. Similar exercise was carried out at Khedla Mor, where maximum stone-pelting was witnessed and cars were set ablaze. The houses whose roofs were used to pelt stones were pulled down.

Among other locations targeted were 6 acres at Punhana, 1 acre at Pinnagwana, 2 acres at Nangal Mubarikpur and similar lands at Dharna village. The authorities had pulled down 250 shanties at Tauru yesterday.

The CM, issuing a statement, said the government had zero tolerance to encroachments and illegal constructions, and Nuh was being freed of them.

A senior police official confirmed that the properties had been identified over the last two days after preliminary interrogation of 150 accused caught till now.

Reacting to it, Nuh MLA Aftab Ahmed said like the Yogi government, the Khattar government had mocked the legal and judicial system. “You are not judges or courts to decide the quantum of punishment. If anybody is guilty of any crime, follow the legal procedure. Try them in courts. This doesn’t only affect the accused, but families are without shelter and food. Will the instigators on the other side meet the same fate? Why are their homes not being demolished?” he asked.

Meanwhile, the Nuh DC and SP were transferred today and Bhiwani SP Narender Birjaniya and IAS officer Dhirender Khadgata were appointed. Birjaniya lead the demolitions, and then along with ADGP (Law) Mamta Singh held confidence-building meetings with sarpanches.

No communal incident was reported today and namaz was offered from homes.

