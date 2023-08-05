NUH FLARE-UP: Injured in clashes, policemen demand cashless treatment

Tribune News Service

Sumedha Sharma

Gurugram, August 4

While everybody right from the authorities to the government is busy dousing the communal tension ignited by the July 31 Nuh clashes, they are yet to spare a thought for the injured policemen.

According to the records, out of the 80 recorded injured in the clashes, 57 were police personnel from different districts. They are currently undergoing treatment in different hospitals and many families are struggling to meet the expenses. They are demanding the facility of cashless treatment.

As per current policy, the expenses incurred on the treatment of these policemen would be reimbursed by the government, but their families say that most of them are finding it difficult to pay for treatment now.

“They are fighting for their lives and sadly, nobody from the government even cared to drop by or check on their medical needs. It’s very difficult for the majority of families to pay for treatment, which for many may go on for as long as 15 days. These men have staked their lives and ensured minimum loss of life in the clashes but nobody cares for them,” said Praveen Malik, a relative of Hodal DSP Sajjan Dalal, who was injured in stone-pelting. Sajjan, who sustained a serious eye injury, is being treated at Medanta Hospital, along with eight other policemen, including Inspector Anil, who suffered a bullet injury.

“We are in Rohtak PGI where treatment costs are low, but medicines, especially antibiotics that we have to get everyday, are very expensive. My husband is the sole earner and we are a family of four. We have exhausted all our savings. The government will pay us, but what we need right now is cashless treatment,” said the wife of a policeman.

The Haryana Government has a provision for cashless treatment, but injuries suffered during riots or in the line of duty don’t qualify under the policy. The families have written to Home Minister for help.`

#Gurugram #Nuh