Nuh police nab rape accused from Jhajjar

Gurugram, March 15
The Nuh police have arrested an accused from Jhajjar for raping a minor after abducting her. The victim was also rescued by the police and handed over to her family. The accused was produced in a city court today and sent into judicial custody.
The arrested accused has been identified as Nitin, a resident of Jhajjar, who lived as a tenant in Nuh. He allegedly abducted a 17-year-old student of Class XII on March 9 on his two-wheeler. The girl’s family filed a complaint against the suspected accused and an FIR was registered at the City police station, Nuh, on March 10.
The police reached the location of the accused in Jhajjar district and rescued the minor girl. The police also arrested the accused, who confessed that he had raped the girl. “After the medical examination confirmed rape, we added the section of POCSO Act in the FIR. The accused was produced in a court today and sent into judicial custody,” said Inspector Satpal.
