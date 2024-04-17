On the day of kanya puja, father cremates his eight-year-old girl with a heavy heart

Tribune News Service

Shiv Kumar Sharma

Yamunanagar, April 16

On a day when people were celebrating ‘kanjak/kanya puja’ on the auspicious occasion of Durga Ashtami on Tuesday morning, Himani’s parents were making preparations to cremate her.

Twin brother safe Himani’s twin brother and four other students sustained minor injuries. “Earlier, our children were going to their school by bus. Since April 1, both my children and some other children were going to their school by an auto,” said Himan’s father Rajat Arora.

The body of the eight-year-old Himani, a student of Class III, was cremated at the crematorium of Jammu Colony in Yamunanagar.

Himani was killed when an autorickshaw ferrying children from school overturned after being hit by a motorcycle at Kamani Chowk in Yamunanagar on Monday. “When people perform puja for their daughters, we had to cremate our daughter,” said an inconsolable Rajat Arora, father of Himani.

Five other students, including Himani’s twin brother, were travelling in the authorickshaw when it met with an accident on Monday afternoon. The other five students sustained minor injuries in the accident.

“We had our twin children — daughter Himani and son Divyansh — in the autorikshaw. We lost our daughter in the accident,” said Rajat.

“Earlier, our children were going to their school by bus. Since April 1, both my children and some other children were going to their school by the auto,” said Rajat.

The tragedy happened just days after six schoolchildren lost their lives in an accident in Mahendragarh.

Jagdish Chander, SHO, city police station, Yamunanagar, said the motorcycle rider, identified as Nirmal, was today produced in a court in Jagadhri. He was granted bail by the court. “We have impounded the motorcycle and also the autorickshaw for lapses in documentation,” said SHO, Jagdish Chander.

DC Capt Manoj Kumar said 78 school buses were checked in Yamunanagar district till April 15 after the Mahendragarh accident.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Yamunanagar