On the day of kanya puja, father cremates his eight-year-old girl with a heavy heart

Shiv Kumar Sharma
Yamunanagar, April 16
On a day when people were celebrating ‘kanjak/kanya puja’ on the auspicious occasion of Durga Ashtami on Tuesday morning, Himani’s parents were making preparations to cremate her.
Twin brother safe
Himani’s twin brother and four other students sustained minor injuries. “Earlier, our children were going to their school by bus. Since April 1, both my children and some other children were going to their school by an auto,” said Himan’s father Rajat Arora.
The body of the eight-year-old Himani, a student of Class III, was cremated at the crematorium of Jammu Colony in Yamunanagar.
Himani was killed when an autorickshaw ferrying children from school overturned after being hit by a motorcycle at Kamani Chowk in Yamunanagar on Monday. “When people perform puja for their daughters, we had to cremate our daughter,” said an inconsolable Rajat Arora, father of Himani.
Five other students, including Himani’s twin brother, were travelling in the authorickshaw when it met with an accident on Monday afternoon. The other five students sustained minor injuries in the accident.
“We had our twin children — daughter Himani and son Divyansh — in the autorikshaw. We lost our daughter in the accident,” said Rajat.
“Earlier, our children were going to their school by bus. Since April 1, both my children and some other children were going to their school by the auto,” said Rajat.
The tragedy happened just days after six schoolchildren lost their lives in an accident in Mahendragarh.
Jagdish Chander, SHO, city police station, Yamunanagar, said the motorcycle rider, identified as Nirmal, was today produced in a court in Jagadhri. He was granted bail by the court. “We have impounded the motorcycle and also the autorickshaw for lapses in documentation,” said SHO, Jagdish Chander.
DC Capt Manoj Kumar said 78 school buses were checked in Yamunanagar district till April 15 after the Mahendragarh accident.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Three days before poll, top Naxalite among 29 killed in Bastar gunfight
3 security men hurt | AK-47, Insas among arms seized | Modi ...
‘Not off the hook’: Supreme Court to Patanjali founders Baba Ramdev, Acharya Balkrishna
Baba Ramdev, Acharya Balkrishna tender apologies
Ayodhya is in incomparable bliss: PM Modi in Ram Navami greetings
He said the memories of that moment continue to pulsate with...
Supreme Court junks idea of physical counting of VVPAT slips
Says not practicable | Defers hearing till tomorrow — day be...