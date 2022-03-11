One month on, no arrest in Chintel Paradiso case of Gurugram

Sumedha Sharma
Gurugram, March 10
While it’s been a month since the partial collapse of a tower in Chintel Paradiso, residents are waiting for a concrete action against the builder.
Demanding the arrest of the directors of Chintel builders and other accused whose alleged negligence led to the collapse and claimed two lives, residents have been protesting for a month and accusing the police, administration and even the state government of shielding the builder.
While the police is awaiting the report of the inquiry committee, the builders, along with other stakeholders, have been asked to appear before the committee on March 14.
“We have called not only the accused named in the FIR, but also other stakeholders, ranging from engineers, those who gave certifications or permissions and even those auditing the project now. The committee is investigating and we will ensure that the guilty do not go scott-free,” said DTP RS Bhath while speaking to The Tribune.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Punjab CM, ministers to take oath on March 16
AAP had swept the Assembly election results on Thursday bagg...
Kejriwal's Inquilab: AAP bags 92 seats, a record in Punjab
Angry Punjab voter punishes feudal leaders | Channi, his10 m...
Second innings for UP CM Yogi Adityanath
First to retain power in UP since ’91 | BJP’s historic 4-1 w...
Assembly poll result foretells '24 winner: PM Modi
Lauds voters for rising above dynasty politics | Says Punjab...