One month on, no arrest in Chintel Paradiso case of Gurugram

Tribune News Service

Sumedha Sharma

Gurugram, March 10

While it’s been a month since the partial collapse of a tower in Chintel Paradiso, residents are waiting for a concrete action against the builder.

Demanding the arrest of the directors of Chintel builders and other accused whose alleged negligence led to the collapse and claimed two lives, residents have been protesting for a month and accusing the police, administration and even the state government of shielding the builder.

While the police is awaiting the report of the inquiry committee, the builders, along with other stakeholders, have been asked to appear before the committee on March 14.

“We have called not only the accused named in the FIR, but also other stakeholders, ranging from engineers, those who gave certifications or permissions and even those auditing the project now. The committee is investigating and we will ensure that the guilty do not go scott-free,” said DTP RS Bhath while speaking to The Tribune.