Opposition seeks floor test; asks Guv for Prez rule, early Assembly poll

Geetanjali Gayatri

Chandigarh, May 9

The Nayab Singh Saini-led “minority government” is under fire from the Opposition — the Congress and JJP — which has approached Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya for a floor test and imposition of President’s rule in the state if the BJP cannot cobble together the numbers required for a majority.

The crisis in the BJP has been triggered by the withdrawal of support by Independent MLAs Randhir Golan (Pundri), Dharmpal Gonder (Nilokheri) and Sombir Singh Sangwan (Charkhi Dadri) on May 7.

Former Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala, quoting the party position in the House, wrote to the Governor, stating that the BJP government no longer commanded a majority. Citing “gravity of the current circumstances” and the need to reinstate stability, he urged the Governor to call for a floor test. He said if the government failed to prove its majority, President’s rule should be imposed in the state.

Chautala said in his letter, “Given the developments and the clear stance of the party, i.e., JJP, which does not extend its support to the present government and is open to backing any other political party for government formation, it is evident that the incumbent government no longer commands a majority in the legislative Assembly.”

The Congress, which had earlier demanded President’s rule, today, sought time to meet the Governor. It is also demanding early Assembly poll since the state has a “minority” government.

However, the BJP seems unfazed with the developments, with its leaders maintaining that they have the numbers. “We have a number of MLAs from the JJP and the Congress who are in touch with us. This number game will matter only if a floor test takes place, which is unlikely, given that a trust vote took place in March,” he said.

Party sources said an early Assembly poll, scheduled for October, could not be ruled out, though the party was sure about its numbers in the House.

The Congress has 30 MLAs and has received the support of the three MLAs. The JJP with 10 MLAs has also announced “outside support” if a floor test takes place. The lone INLD MLA, Abhay Chautala, and Independent MLA Balraj Kundu are also in the Opposition.

This takes their number to 45, though this includes JJP’s “rebel” MLAs who revolted against the party leadership when the BJP-JJP alliance snapped in March and have been in touch with the BJP.

The BJP has 40 MLAs, in addition to the support of two Independent MLAs and one Haryana Lokhit Party MLA. For a majority, the party requires 45 MLAs as the strength of the 90-member House is down to 88 following two resignations.

