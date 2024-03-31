OSDAV holds felicitation ceremony

Kaithal: OSDAV Public School, Kaithal, organised a felicitation ceremony to honour the academic achievers from classes III to IX and XI for their stupendous results. Principal Anju Talwar congratulated all parents and students and motivated the students to leave no stone unturned to achieve their goals.

Former CM Bansi Lal remembered

Kurukshetra: Late Chief Minister Chaudhary Bansi Lal was remembered on his death anniversary at Indira Gandhi National College. Principal Dr Kushal Pal said that Chaudhary Bansi Lal was a great educationist who played an instrumental in opening many educational institutions during his tenure. His idea of a dynamic and prosperous Haryana was based on the understanding that education was the building block of development. He also said that Chaudhary Bansi Lal laid the foundation stone of the institute, which stands as his timeless legacy today.

