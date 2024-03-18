Over 3.5L new voters in Gurgaon

Tribune News Service

Sumedha Sharma

Gurugram, March 17

The Gurgaon Lok Sabha constituency, which comprises nine Assembly seats, will have 3.5 lakh new voters for the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections scheduled on May 25. The total number of eligible voters is 24.9 lakh, spread across Gurgaon, Rewari and Nuh, which makes it the state’s biggest constituency. The parliamentary constituency includes the Assembly constituencies of Gurgaon, Badshapur, Sohna, Pataudi, Bawal, Rewari, Nuh, Ferozepur Jhirka and Punhana.

In terms of voter count, Gurugram is followed by Faridabad with 23.5 lakh. 56% voters in the Gurgaon seat are from rural areas. Men comprise 51.8 % of the voters (12,90,402) here, whereas women account for 48.2 % (12,03,642). It also has 46 transgender persons.

The Chief Electoral Officer, Gurugram district, Nishant Yadav, said the district had recorded the highest number of first-time voters and now, they were gearing up to ensure maximum participation.

“Now, we will work on spreading awareness among voters. We managed to get the voters to register, but now, the key challenge is getting them to the polling stations. We will be working on special plans to ensure the participation of maximum voters, especially in urban areas, where there is poor turnout. We will be targeting first-time voters and bringing them to the polling booths,” said Yadav.

While Nuh generally records the highest voter turnout in the constituency, Gurugram district, especially the urban polling centres, record poor voter participation. The administration according to sources is working on various initiatives, including pick and drop facility, to get voters to polling stations. Special awareness drives will be held for the corporate houses to get their employees to cast vote.

The BJP and the Congress are the two main contenders for the Gurgaon Lok Sabha seat comprising the Ahirwal region. While the BJP has announced MP Rao Inderjit Singh as the candidate, the Congress is yet to announce its candidate from Gurgaon. The sources said it had shortlisted the names of three candidates, Captain Ajay Yadav, Dhan Singh and Vardhan Yadav.

56% from rural areas

#Gurugram #Lok Sabha #Nuh #Rewari