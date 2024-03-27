Palwal takes top spot in child birth sex ratio

Tribune News Service

Palwal, March 26

According to a report of the Health Department, Palwal district has bagged the top spot in having the best child birth sex ratio of 946 girls against 1,000 boys in the state for the year 2023. Twenty-five villages in the district have achieved 1,000 or higher child birth sex ratio.

Officials of the Health Department said, “Placed at 17th position in 2020 with the sex ratio of 911, the department has managed to make it to the top position in just four years due to hard work and continuous drives to create an awareness and fear of the law that prohibits the revelation of the sex of an unborn child.”

The district was ranked at 12th position in 2022, said a doctor of the Pre-Natal Diagnostic Techniques (PNDT) section. Deputy Commissioner received the cash reward of Rs 5 lakh at a function held recently in Panchkula under the Beti Bachao Beti Padhao campaign.

The district recorded a total of 28,989 births between January and December 2023. The number of girl children born during this period was 14,090 against the birth of 14,899 boys making the average sex ratio touch the figure of 946 for the first time.

Panchkula and Fatehabad got the second and third spots, respectively, with a ratio of 942 and 934. While Nuh and Gurugram remained at fourth and fifth position, Rohtak was placed at the bottom with a figure of just 883 in this period. Palwal’s neighbouring district of Faridabad got the 16th spot with a ratio of 906 in 2023. The state average child sex ratio was 906 in 2023.

