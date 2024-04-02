Palwal traffic police collect Rs 2 cr in challans in March

Tribune News Service

Palwal, April 1

The district police imposed fines totalling Rs 2.45 crore in March as part of their efforts to curb traffic rules violations. Police officials said the enforcement drive, which has been regular, is expected to intensify with more frequent checks throughout the district.

Between March 1 and March 31, a total of 13,511 challans were issued, resulting in the collection of fines amounting to Rs 2,45,18,300 over the past 31 days in the district.

A Police Department spokesperson reported that violations included 8,461 challans for wrong lane driving, 1,169 for illegal parking, 1,554 for triple riding, 869 for driving on the wrong side, 129 for motorcycles emitting excessive noise, 130 for vehicles with black films on windowpanes and 249 for overspeeding. Additionally, 535 vehicles were impounded during this period.

A senior police officer issued an appeal urging compliance with traffic rules, with special emphasis on avoiding the use of black films on vehicles.

Furthermore, the police have warned mechanics against modifying vehicle silencers, as such actions may lead to legal consequences. Residents are encouraged to report suspected vehicles, particularly those emitting excessive noise or using black films, to the helpline number 8930202034 for prompt action. Informants’ identities will be kept confidential, it was announced.

