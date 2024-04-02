 Panipat MC recovered Rs 29.72 cr in property tax in 2023-24 fiscal : The Tribune India

  Haryana
Panipat MC recovered Rs 29.72 cr in property tax in 2023-24 fiscal

File photo



Tribune News Service

Mukesh Tandon

Panipat, April 1

The Municipal Corporation (MC), Panipat, has set a new record after the recovery of Rs 29.72 crore of property tax against the set target of Rs 30 crore during the financial year 2023-24. The MC has recovered Rs 59.76 lakh in the last two days of the financial year.

Record targets

  • The civic body had set the target to recover Rs 35 crore as property tax in the last fiscal year 2023-24
  • It had collected a total of Rs 29.72 crore in the financial year, which is the highest in the MC history after its establishment
  • The MC had recovered Rs 15.27 crore in the financial year 2022-23 against the set target of Rs 40 crore, but this year it recovered Rs 14.45 crore
  • It had also recovered Rs 23.63 crore in the financial year 2020-21 and had also broken the previous record

Now, the MC is planning to serve notices to the big defaulters to recover property tax with 18 per cent interest as the interest waiver scheme ended on March 31.

The Panipat MC was established in 2010-11. As per the details available, a total of 1.73 lakh units in Panipat are present, of which 90,756 are residential; 15,430 commercial; 7,115 industrial; 35,432 vacant plots; 20,932 mis-used plots; 493 towers and 829 are institutional units.

The civic body had set the target to recover Rs 35 crore as property tax in the last fiscal year 2023-24. It had collected a total of Rs 29.72 crore in the financial year, which is the highest in the MC history after its establishment.

The MC had recovered Rs 15.27 crore in the financial year 2022-23 against the set target of Rs 40 crore, but this year, it recovered Rs 14.45 crore. However, the MC had also recovered a good amount of Rs 23.63 crore in the financial year 2020-21 and had also broken the previous record.

Sahil Gupta, MC Commissioner, said the main reason behind the good recovery of the property tax were the timelines given by the headquarters, which were followed properly and timely distribution of the notices to the property owner. Special committees were formed ward-wise to follow about the property tax on the daily basis, he said.

Apart from this, self-certification and extending the timeline of the interest waiver schemes launched by the state government up to March 31 had also played a big role in the recovery of the property tax, the Commissioner asserted.

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

#Panipat


