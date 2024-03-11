Public transport to be hit as 150 buses of Haryana Roadways deployed for PM Narendra Modi’s visit

Tribune News Service

Faridabad, March 10

As many as 150 buses of the Haryana Roadways from Faridabad and Palwal depots will not be available on their regular routes on Monday as these have been deployed to carry participants to the programme of Dwarka Expressway inauguration in Gurugram, as per reports.

The event will be presided over by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi. A total of 1,300 buses of the state transport department have been requisitioned for the function, it has been learnt. “Diversion of such a large number of buses for an official or political programme will make the commuters suffer as they will have to depend on private transport or means to reach their destinations,” said Varun Sheokand, a resident. Haryana Roadways GM Lekhraj said the bill for hiring the buses will be raised by the department as the fare of a bus on short distance like Gurugram is expected to be around Rs 17,000 per bus.

