Ranjit says will abide by BJP decision on seat

Hisar, March 17

The newly appointed minister, Ranjit Singh, arrived here today after taking oath in the Nayab Saini Cabinet.

Ranjit Singh, who was holding the portfolio of Energy and Jails in the Khattar government, said his performance was one of the factors that led to his re-induction.

An Independent MLA from the Rania Assembly segment, he has expressed his commitment to the BJP. “I was given the third position among the Cabinet ministers. I will continue to work under Saini’s leadership in the new government,” he said, while addressing party workers.

He said he was ready to contest any election on the BJP ticket. “I made it clear to the party leadership that though I am keen to recontest from Rania in Sirsa district on the BJP ticket, I will abide by the party’s decision if I am considered as a nominee for the Lok Sabha poll in Hisar or Kurukshetra,” he said.

Notably, Hisar administrative division, comprising Hisar, Fatehabad, Sirsa and Jind districts, had five ministers in the Khattar Cabinet. Three of them were from the JJP – Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala, Development and Panchayat Minister Devender Babli and Labour Minister Anoop Dhanak — and BJP’s Hisar MLA Kamal Gupta.

