What our readers say

Reflectors not fixed on flyover walls

Reflectors not fixed on flyover walls

While going to Delhi, I noticed that the flyovers on Jind bypass highway, don't conform to safety standards as reflectors are not fixed on both sides and especially at night, at the turn of flyovers, the boundary walls are not clearly visible to drivers. As soon as the sudden turn emerges, it becomes very difficult for drivers to negotiate it and major accidents take place often. The NHAI must affix reflectors on all flyovers on priority.

Ramesh Gupta, Narwana

Pets, stray cattle spread filth in front of houses

Dog owners don't bother about their dogs pooping in front of residences in Panchkula sectors. They or their house helps take pets for walk/pooping and spread filth in front of residences of others and near parked vehicles. They Just don't bother about civic sense. It is so difficult to walk on the roads and the tyres also get smudged. People feed strays on roadsides and the cattle/ dogs also poop on roads. Every MC elections, this is on top of the agenda but once the MC is formed, no one bothers. A reader, Panchkula

Open air library in Gurugram a welcome step

It is very pleasing to learn that the Municipal Corporation Gurugram (MCG) is going to inaugurate an open air library in a park where books and newspapers will be available. They wish to promote the habit of reading in the parks and pass time in a dignified manner. The MCG wants to create more libraries in other parts of the district.

Subhash C Taneja, Gurugram

Stray dog menace in Karnal HSVP sectors

Iwant to draw attention of the authorities concerned towards the nuisance of stray dogs rampant in Sector 7 Karnal. On a number of occasions, they bite passersby. These canines chase vehicles passing through streets. The victims are children, housemaids and the elderly moving in the streets. These dogs move in packs and bark during the day and even at the dead of the night causing disturbance to residents. The authorities are expected to come to rescue of the common man. Surinder Kumar Mahna, Karnal

What our readers say

Is a civic issue bothering you?

Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted? Or a picture which in your opinion ought to be seen by many, and not just you?

The Tribune invites its readers to have their say. Please email at: haryanacity@tribunemail.com

