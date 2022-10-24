Release of Rs 170 cr awaited for repair of roads in Faridabad

Tribune News Service

Bijendra Ahlawat

Faridabad, October 23

The repair work of 200-km--long roads in the district has been pending due to the failure of the authorities to release funds of Rs 170 crore. The funds were announced about seven months ago under the CM announcement programme.

“Though the district has around 300-km-long roads that come under the purview of the Public Works Department (PWD), around two-thirds of the roads are lying damaged and require immediate repair or relaying,” said sources in the district administration. They said the funds announced were also meant for taking up some new projects which include widening of important passages in the district. One such project that has been lying pending or delayed is the fourlaning of the 15-km-long Ballabgarh-Tigaon Road at a cost of Rs 60 crore, said an official requesting anonymity.

The shortage of funds or delay in payment of bills of contractors had led to the delay or pending of important projects, claimed Neeraj Sharma, MLA from the NIT Assembly segment. He said this had resulted in inconvenience to residents and commuters.

“Repair or relaying of damaged roads has been going on and is likely to be completed as per the guidelines,” said a senior district official.