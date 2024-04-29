 Residents should plant trees : The Tribune India

Residents should plant trees

Residents should plant trees


The earth’s temperature has been rising continuously due to human activities. It is high time every citizen considered environmental protection their responsibility. Everybody should pledge to protect the earth by planting as many trees as possible. I urge people to plant trees in and around their houses this year.

Triveni baba, Bhiwani

Stray dog menace in Gurugram

File photo

Despite the promises made by the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram on multiple occasions, it has failed to tackle the stray dog menace in the city. With over 100 stray dogs, Malibu Town is one of the worst-affected localities. Numerous dog-bite cases have been reported here. We have made many calls on the MC helpline, identifying aggressive dogs, but no action has been taken in this regard. The MC needs to formulate a dedicated plan to manage this crisis. Sunaina Kashyap, Gurugram

Liquor smuggling goes on unabated in Faridabad

The smuggling of illicit liquor has been a cause for concern in the Palla area of the city. While the liquor mafia is continuing its operations with impunity, it’s the individuals who lodge a complaint against such activities who have to face harassment from anti-social elements as well as law-keeping agencies. Paras Bhardwaj, Faridabad

Drivers should get safety training

Most accidents occur due to the negligence of drivers who flout traffic norms by speeding and overtaking recklessly. Another leading cause of accidents is driving under the influence of alcohol. It is imperative to provide proper education and training to drivers and conductors of school buses to uphold the safety of students. The prevalence of indiscipline in society highlights the urgent need for reform. Providing value-based education can create responsible citizens, who follow rules and contribute in the creation of a disciplined, safe society.

Vijay Kapur, Yamunanagar

Stagnant water in Rewari

Dirty water accumulated at the Bhakli turn under the Kosli Sub-division is not only a source of inconvenience for people, but with the advent of summer, it has also become a breeding ground for mosquitoes and vector-borne diseases. The water also emanates a bad smell, making it hard for people to pass through the area. Improper drainage in the area is responsible for this situation. The authorities concerned have been made aware of the problem, but to no avail.

Satish, Rewari

