Gurugram school penalised Rs 15K for seeking ‘extra’ fee

Gurugram, April 21
The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, Gurugram, has held a school liable for deliberately misrepresenting the dates of admission and withdrawal to charge more fee for extra months.
It also directed Asian Public School to refund the extra fee, and pay Rs 15,000 as compensation and Rs 11,000 as litigation costs.
The complainant, Dikshansh Raghav, is a former student of Asian Public School, who had applied for the school-leaving certificate.
According to his petition, the school intentionally and maliciously provided false information regarding his date of admission and withdrawal from the school. The admission date was stated as November 26, 2020, and the withdrawal date was stated as December 12, 2020. On this basis, the school demanded extra tuition fees amounting to Rs 19,500 for April 2020-January 2021.
The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission observed that the complainant had applied for a school-leaving certificate in February 2020, as was proven by his application form. However, the school demanded fees for April 2020-January 2021, by sharing false information regarding the date of admission and the withdrawal date. Therefore, the commission held that the deliberate misrepresentation of these dates constituted a severe deficiency in service on the part of the school.
Consequently, it directed the school to reimburse Rs 19,500 at 9 per cent interest. Additionally, the commission directed the school to pay a compensation of Rs 15,000 for the harassment and mental anguish caused to the complainant and Rs 11,000 for the litigation costs incurred by Raghav.
