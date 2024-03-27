Sirsa MC begins registration for shops in city’s auto market

Our Correspondent

Sirsa, March 26

The registration process for traders’ shops in the city’s auto market has commenced under the supervision of the Municipal Council. Currently, 100 shop registrations have been completed, and efforts are underway to issue IDs and no objection certificates (NOCs) for the remaining shops.

Instructions for the same were issued by the urban local bodies department on February 21, prompting the MC to initiate the process of creating IDs and granting ownership rights.

Allocation letters have also been transferred, with measures being taken for traders who have passed away or sold their shops previously. The department initially allotted shops to 1,251 traders, with around 100 registrations completed by March.

The inception of the auto market dates back to 1987 during the reign of the Congress, overseen by minister Lachhman Dass Arora.

Legal disputes arose due to irregularities in plot allocation, leading to a lack of development until all cases were resolved.

In two phases, 982 plots were allocated initially, with 703 plots designated for mechanics and the remaining 279 plots auctioned. Subsequently, 269 plots were added, totalling 1,251 plots.

The department has also planned auctions for three plots designated for petrol pumps, service centres and restaurants, although construction has only begun for one-third of the total plots.

Mechanic Hari Kishan expressed satisfaction on shop registrations having finally begun, despite numerous obstacles. He highlighted instances of the same shops being sold by deception to multiple owners by some dealers to earn profits. This led to disputes in ownership for sevreal years between the various parties who had ended up purchasing the same shop.

With registration, the true ownership of shops would be affirmed, enabling access to facilities and road repairs as well, he added.

Additionally, people would now be able to obtain loans for shops, which was previously not an option because there was no proof of ownership, atleast legally.

Sirsa MC executive officer Atar Singh Khangawal confirmed that the shop allotment and registration process in the auto market was ongoing, with approximately 100 shops registered and efforts underway for the remaining.

